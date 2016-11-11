Azerbaijani MP: US presidential elections revealed racial, religious, national crisis in American society

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The US presidential elections have revealed racial, religious, national crisis in the American society. Secondly, the elections brought out defeat of those, who spent American citizens earnings on revolution in Afghanistan, Near East and other regions."

Report informs, MP of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Zahid Oruj said at today's plenary session.

He noted that the elections have destroyed the corrupt system of lobby groups, financial centers, shopping networks around the White House: "Funds received from various commercial centers, including several Arab sheikhs have been directed to the election campaign. It proved existence of corruption, prolonging even to the electoral system. All these are not our opinion, there is sufficient relevant evidence. People expressed their reaction to the policy of the dictatorial regime, which led to destruction of separate countries under guise of "democracy". Those, who leave aside problem of American citizens, set a policy in various countries, dictate them how to live and export liberal democracy, have faced with very hard results."

He noted that it was a defeat of those, trying to realize great policy and crossing off the nation's grief of Nagorno-Karabakh by opening Armenian-Azerbaijani borders in 2009.

While speaking about the elections in the US, Z.Oruj stressed that each MP can express its opinion on the issue: "It is our right."

"No one said anything to you," the speaker Ogtay Asadov responded.