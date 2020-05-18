Top

Azerbaijani, Moldovan presidents met via videoconference

On the initiative of the Moldovan side, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon has held a meeting through videoconferencing, Report says, citing Azertag.

Notably, diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Moldova established on May 18, 1992.

On October 5, 2005, the Republic of Azerbaijan opened the Embassy in Moldova.

At present, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova is Mr. Gudsi Osmanov.

On November 1, 2005, the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova opened in Azerbaijan.

