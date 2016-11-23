Azerbaijani MFA removes Japanese reporter from travel black list

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese citizen, reporter of Mainichi News Agency, Hitoshi Omae addressed an official letter to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking for removal of his name from the "List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, he expressed his regret noting that he was unaware of the fact that his visit to the occupied territories without permission of the Republic of Azerbaijan is illegal and that the articles he wrote about the results of the visit don't serve to the interests of any side.

H.Omae reaffirmed respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

H.Omae's appeal and his being a media representative were considered in accordance with the procedures and it was decided to remove his name from travel black list.