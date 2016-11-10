Azerbaijani MFA removes Bulgarian citizen from persona non grata list

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ A citizen of the Republic of Bulgaria, employee and traveler of "Besttechnica TM-Radomir PAD", Valentin Dreharski addressed an official letter asking for removal of his name from the "List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his letter, Dreharski reaffirmed his full respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations. He noted that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan was not intentional and that he was unaware about the repercussions this visit could have had.

Dreharski said that in no way his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan served to promote the illegal regime established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

He apologized to the government and people of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories, vowing to refrain from such visits in the future.

The appeal by V.Dreharski was considered and the ministry made a decision on removal of his name from the travel black list.