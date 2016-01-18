Azerbaijani MFA makes statement on removal of sanctions against Iran

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) has welcomed the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed between six countries (China, France, Germany, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and United States) and Islamic Republic of Iran with participation of European Union on July 14, 2015.

“We commend the dedication and determination of all sides in achieving this progress', Report informs a statement of the MFA declares.

We stand hopeful that the efforts undertaken towards the implementation of this agreement will create new opportunities for regional and international cooperation to promote the peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.

We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to the friendly and neighborly people of Iran on the occasion of this achievement and remain assured that this positive process will give an additional impetus to further development of mutually beneficial partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran.”