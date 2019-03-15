 Top

Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences over New Zealand mosque attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expended condolences over the attack on mosques in New Zealand.

"We are deeply grieved by dreadful news of Mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died, and the people of New Zealand, and wish the injured soonest recovery," the Foreign Ministry twitted.

At least 49 people died and 40 more were injured as a result of an armed attack on mosques in New Zealand. 

