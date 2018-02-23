 Top
    Azerbaijani MFA condemns recognition by Netherlands so-called "Armenians genocide"

    Hikmat Hajiyev: The Armenian side still refuses to open archives© Report

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We consider the decision of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Netherlands of the so-called "Armenians genocide" is biased and non-objective. The usage of falsified facts for prejudiced political purposes is not correct."

    Report informs, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev said.

    He noted that the Armenian side pursuing dirty political goals, continues to refuse to open archives.

    We invite the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to be aloof from double standards, to guide by the principles of fairness and objectivity and on the eve of the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide to assess thosee events."

