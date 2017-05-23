Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Manchester bomb attack

© Report

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has condemned the attack at the stadium in Manchester.

Report informs, says the ministry's statement.

"We condemn Manchester attack and express our heartfelt condolences to families of victims and British authorities", Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Notably, yesterday, May 22 explosion hit Manchester arena during a concert. 22 people were killed and about 60 people were injured.

British Prime Minister Teresa May called the explosion in Manchester a horrendous terrorist act.

According to local police report, suicide bomber has acted alone.