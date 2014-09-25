​Azerbaijani MFA commented on Serzh Sargsyan's speech in UN GA

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Hikmet Hajiyev commented on President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan's speech at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. Report informs, Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page that, "war criminal Sargsian preaches about human rights and democracy without any feeling of pangs of remorse." He called on the President of Armenia to stop lying.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press service also mentioned four UN resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which Armenia has not fulfilled so far.

Sargsyan accused Azerbaijan of delaying settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during his speech at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly on September 24.