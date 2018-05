Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is considering the possibility of closing a number of its embassies in Africa and Latin America."

Report was told by the spokesperson of the MInistry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev.

"This issue is being seriously considered by the government in order for optimization due to the currently existing in the world energy market trends," said H.Hajiyev.