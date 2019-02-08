Tehran to host meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran in March

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ By the end of February, a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran Elmar Mammadyarov and Mohammed Javad Zarif will be held in Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzade said at a press briefing.

"The agenda of the meeting will include issues of development of bilateral relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran," Jahangirzade said.

According to him, it is also planned to hold trilateral and quadrilateral meetings after the Novruz holiday. In particular, the meetings of the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, as well as the meetings of the foreign ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

The diplomat stressed that along with this, an Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia summit is planned to be held in Moscow this year.

“Since Russia is the host country, the date of the summit will be announced by the Russian side,” Jahangirzade said.