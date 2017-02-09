 Top
    Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers will meet in second half of year

    Ambassador: Meeting will be held presumably after presidential elections in Iran

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers may convene in second half of the year. 

    Report informs, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told reporters at the press conference.

    “Date and place of the meeting is not clear so far. Presumably the meeting will take place after presidential election in Iran. The sides probably will schedule expected meeting between the Presidents of three countries”, the ambassador told.

    Notably, presidential election in Iran will be held on May 19. 

