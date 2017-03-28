 Top
    Azerbaijani Interior Minister attends "Unity for Security" forum in Abu Dhabi

    The event is organized by INTERPOL and held under the patronage of President of UAE
    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov taking part at international conference "Unity for Security" in Abu Dhabi.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani embassy in the UAE, the ambassador of Azerbaijan in this country Dashgin Shikarov also takes part in the conference.

    The event is organized by INTERPOL and held under the patronage of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

    The forum will enable participants to identify their responsibilities in implementing a global policing architecture to combat future security threats.

    The forum ends on March 30.

