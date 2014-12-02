Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to US State Department

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Acting head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Hikmet Hajiyev commented on the statement of US State Department Speaker Jen Psaki on Azerbaijan made at daily briefing on December 1.

Report informs, H. Hajiyev noted that the ideas expressed by D.Psaki on human rights in Azerbaijan "do not reflect objective reality and are part of attempts to deliberately politicize human rights and turn them into an instrument of pressure".

"According to the Constitution of Azerbaijan Republic, laws and international documents that we adhere to, the rule of law ensured in the country, fundamental rights and freedom are protected"- Hikmet Hajiyev stated.