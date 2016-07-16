Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: We are seriously concerned by the events taking place in brotherly Turkey

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We are seriously concerned and disturbed by the events taking place in brotherly Turkey."

Report informs, declares the statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the events occurred in Turkey.

According to the statement, it is an attempt of coup by one group against the democratically elected government by the people of Turkey: “The people of Turkey and the state demonstrating the unity and solidarity rose against it.

Reiterating our solidarity with the people and state of Turkey, we are convinced that the situation will fully stabilize and normalize very soon.”