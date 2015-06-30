 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns the terrorist attack against Egyptian Prosecutor General

    Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the terrorist attack against the Attorney General of Egypt, Hisham Barakat on June 29.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the terrorist attack and expresses condolences to the family and friends of Hisham Barakat, who died in the attack.

    "Azerbaijan, as a country, suffered from terrorism strongly condemns it in all its forms and manifestations and expresses its solidarity with the people and Egyptan governance in the fight against terrorism", the statement declares. 

