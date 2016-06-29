​Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns the Istanbul attacks

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement regarding the attack in Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

Report informs, the statement says:

"We strongly condemn the bloody and treacherous terrorist attacks which were committed at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, and extend our deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, to the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured the swiftest recovery."

"Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from terrorism, strongly condemns all of its forms and once again expresses its solidarity with fraternal Turkey in the fight against terrorism."