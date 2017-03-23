 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns London terror attack

    'Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of victims'
    © Report.az

    Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) condemned a terror attack committed in London.

    Report informs, Twitter page of the ministry declares. 

     "As country suffered from terror we strongly condemn the London terror attack", the post reads. 

    "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of victims", Azerbaijani MFA states. 

    Notably, Wednesday's terrorist act near Westminster Palace in London took away the lives of 5 people and left no less than 40 other wounded.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi