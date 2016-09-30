Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on statement of US Secretary of State

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ "As a state subjected to the occupation and aggression of Armenian side, the Republic of Azerbaijan is just the most interested party in soonest resolution of the conflict".

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that remaining true to the spirit of the Vienna and St. Petersburg meetings, Azerbaijan supports resolution of the conflict through substantive negotiations. As stated by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, substantive negotiations must result in changing the unacceptable and unsustainable status quo and liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the occupation", H.Hajiyev said.

MFA official stressed that there is no need for new formulas in regard with the conflict solution. H.Hajiyev noted that political and legal basis for resolving the conflict has long been known. The party, which tries to damage conflict resolution through various excuses and provocations, is just Armenia.

Notably, US Secretary of State John Kerry issued a statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said that settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not currently possible. He believes that the conditions for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan haven't been created yet: "Today possibility of a settlement of a number of frozen conflicts, including Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict isn't currently reviewed. Firstly because the leaders are not ready for it".