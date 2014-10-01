Azerbaijani Foreign Minister visits Strasbourg

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Strasbourg to participate in the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Report informs reffering to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, during a visit to Strasbourg his speech at the PACE session as chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and a number of bilateral meetings are planned.

PACE autumn session has started in Strasbourg on September 29. E. Mammadyarov’s speech at the session is scheduled for October 2.