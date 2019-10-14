Azerbaijani Foreign Minister thanks Turkic Council for support on Karabakh

"Azerbaijan continues to suffer from the aggression of Armenia, which has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the 7th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council.

The Minister said that Armenia continues to disregard the UNSC resolutions and other documents of international organizations to cease its occupation and aggression.

"I would like also to appreciate every country and Turkic Council for the demonstration of a principle position through condemning the aggression against Azerbaijan and urging Armenia to implement the aforementioned resolutions. In this regard, unequivocal support of the Turkic Council Member States for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, is greatly appreciated," the minister said.