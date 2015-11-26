 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister pays a visit to Georgia

    Elmar Mammadyarov will take part in an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Georgia. Report informs, in Tbilisi E.Mammadyarov will take part in the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the "Eastern Partnership".

    The meeting participants will discuss the implementation of "Eastern Partnership" program, as well as the prospects of cooperation.

    It's expected that, the meeting will be attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement, Johannes Hahn and Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Helga Schmidt.

    "Eastern Partnership" aimed at political and economic integration with the EU six countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus.

