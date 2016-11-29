 Top
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

    The sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ One-on-one meeting held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

    Report informs, bilateral cooperation, economic cooperation, situation in the region, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement were discussed during the meeting.

    The meeting continued in an extended format.

    At the end of the meeting, the ministers will hold a press conference.

