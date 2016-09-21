Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with Norwegian counterpart

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Borge Brende, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway on the sidelines of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current status and ways of development of Azerbaijan-Norway relations, cooperation in the fields of economy and energy, international and regional issues.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende noted that his country supports the cooperation of Azerbaijan with Euro-Atlantic structures.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart on the current negotiation process over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and emphasized that Azerbaijan has always supported substantive and result oriented negotiations to achieve the soonest resolution of the conflict.