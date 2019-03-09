Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets his Iranian counterpart

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Within the official visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to the Islamic Republic of Iran the delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Javad Zarif.

Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan that at the meeting the sides had an exchange of views over various issues of bilateral agenda, including the development of relations in the spheres of tourism and culture, cooperation within regional and international organizations, widening of cooperation within UNESCO and etc.

Taking into account that Azerbaijan is going to host the Summit meeting of the Heads of States and Governments of the Non-Aligned Movement this year, the Ministers discussed the gathering of the Foreign Ministers before the Summit meeting.

Stressing the importance of ensuring peace and security in the region Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined in this regard the soonest settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and informed his counterpart on the current situation of the negotiations process. The significance of the settlement of the conflict for achieving peace, security, sustainable development and prosperity in the region was emphasized.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif noted that they consider the security and development of Azerbaijan as their own security and development. The interest of Iran in developing the comprehensive relationship with Azerbaijan was stressed. It was noted that for developing bilateral ties it is necessary to speed up the projects under consideration.

It was underlined that the statements made by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri during his visit to Azerbaijan represent the official position of Iran. Minister Javad Zarif emphasized that his country stands for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by peaceful means and negotiations based on the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.