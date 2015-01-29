Azerbaijani FM meet with Turkmenistan's President

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in the framework of the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan,Turkmenistan and Turkey held in Ashgabad today.

Report was informed by MFA, noting satisfaction with the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, E.Mammadyarov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the head of state.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow asked to convey his greetings and wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The importance of holding trilateral meeting with the participations of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey was stressed during the meeting.

The cooperation issues in economic, trade, science, education as well as in other areas of mutual interest were discussed between the two countries within the meeting.