Azerbaijani Foreign Minister leaves for Vienna

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is to take part in the Conference on Nuclear Security.

The minister has left for Vienna to participate in the International Conference on Nuclear Security, Report informs, citing the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

As part of his visit, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will hold bilateral meetings with the heads of international organizations, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the states attending the conference.

