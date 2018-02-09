Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: European Union understands Azerbaijan's important role

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ We are also interested in developing cooperation with France, which is one of our key partners in the European Union. In this regard, our relations with France are very important for our cooperation with the EU”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in his interview with French Le Journal Du Parlement magazine.

He noted that relations between the two countries are at a high level and are constantly developing in different directions: "Our agenda includes continued dialogue on bilateral relations and regional security, trade, economy, major investment projects and active inter-regional cooperation. We also cooperate in various fields such as science, education, and culture. Azerbaijan is the main trading partner of France in the South Caucasus region. Azerbaijan is also a regional center teaching French".

Mammadyarov recalled that official Baku appreciates the constructive position and contribution of Paris to the successful completion of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, November 24: "In final declaration, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as other Eastern Partnership countries, have been identified, and the achievements made in the new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan were noted. As a secular Muslim state, Azerbaijan is a bridge for dialogue and co-operation between Europe and Asia, Europe and the Islamic world. We hope that the EU and member states are well aware of the important role that Azerbaijan plays in the region and around the world”.