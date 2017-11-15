Azerbaijani FM: We do not ask, but demand concrete talks

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/259422fe30750fc295d0743b2bf75eee/7f974f65-5528-4eac-a26e-c2a3a9a66007_292.jpg

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The main topic of the talks with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov will be the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Repor tinforms, Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters after the meeting with Brazilian foreign minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira in Baku.

"We want the talks to be not for the sake of negotiations, but for the specifics", the minister said. "I will visit Moscow with a demand that we need to break the deadlock and it's time to resolve the conflict. Internally displaced persons must return to their homes, peace must be established in the region".

"We do not ask, but demand specific talks", he said.

Mammadyarov noted that all the principles on the table, negotiations continue on the basis of the updated Madrid principles.

"Whether trilateral meeting to be held, will be known tomorrow", he said.