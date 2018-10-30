Azerbaijani FM to visit Bulgaria

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is to visit Bulgaria. Report informs citing the press service of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry that Elmar Mammadyarov will hold a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zakharova on October 31.

After the tete-a-tete meeting, the first session of the strategic dialogue between the two countries will be held to discuss steps to deepen cooperation in the field of energy, trade, investment, tourism and security.

During Mammadyarov's visit to Bulgaria, ministries of education of the two countries will sign a Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of education.

It is noted that Elmar Mammadyarov's two-day visit is the first official visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to Bulgaria since 2008.