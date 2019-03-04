Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkmenistan and Romania to meet today

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bucharest will today be hosting the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turmenistan.

Report informs that Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will attend the meeting.

The four-partite meeting will discuss prospects of development of the Caspian Sea - Black Sea international transport corridor.

The sides are expected to sign a joint statement to reflect the political will of the four countries for the development of the new transport corridors.