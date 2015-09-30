Azerbaijani FM: The ongoing armed conflicts are a major obstacle for regional cooperation

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister made at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadyarov said that the informal meeting will create new opportunities for an exchange of views on the latest issues within the organization and the formation of consensus on the role of the BSEC in the wider geography.

Regarding the practices of the organization, Mr. Mammadyarov noted that at present to effectively overcome the challenges faced by the organization, an important condition is to strengthen the financial and budgetary systems of the BSEC: "Development of economic co-operation depends on an adequate and timely response to the problems faced by BSEC member states. The presence of ongoing armed conflicts, which are a serious obstacle to economic development - is one of the main sources of stability, a major obstacle to full regional cooperation. To that end, in determining the principles in relation to its own reforms, our organization must not lose sight of the existing and potential threats in the territory of BSEC and be prepared to adequately and timely respond to them.