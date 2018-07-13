 Top
    Azerbaijani FM sends letter to Qatari colleague

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has received a written message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to boost and develop them.

    The message was handed over to H E the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi when he met yesterday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the State of Qatar, Rashad Ismayilov.

    The meeting was attended by a number of officials at the Foreign Ministry.

