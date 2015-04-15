Ināra Mūrniece: Azerbaijan is an important partner of Latvia in South Caucasus

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Ināra Mūrniece, Speaker of the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia within official visit to Latvia, Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner in the South Caucasus region, Ināra Mūrniece expressed her satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations. Highlighting the close relations between the legislative bodies of both countries Ināra Mūrniece added that looking forward to Azerbaijan’s highest level attendance at the Eastern Partnership Riga Summit.

Underlining the importance of inter-parliamentarian diplomacy Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated the legislative bodies of two countries have close collaboration. He also noted the cooperation of legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Latvia within the different inter-parliamentary organizations.

Giving a brief information about the negotiation process towards the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of the resolution of the conflict for establishment of peace and stability in the region. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated that, first and foremost, the armed forces of Armenia must to be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as it is demanded by four resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Speaking about Azerbaijan and the European Union relations Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU in energy sector and underlined the importance to develop the strategic partnership in other fields.

At the meeting views were exchanged on the issues of mutual concern.