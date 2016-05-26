Azerbaijani FM: Integration in the global economy has been at the core of Azerbaijan's foreign economic policy

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Integration in the global economy has been at the core of Azerbaijan's foreign economic policy. Azerbaijan is committed and is currently the only country producing for the establishment of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which will play substantial role in the diversification of natural gas suppliers to Europe. Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmar Mammadyarov said in his interview with The Business Year magazine.

According to him, two important projects, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), are now being implemented within the framework of the SGC, which has the potential to meet up to 20% of Europe's gas needs in the future.

"Energy infrastructure projects have significantly strengthened Azerbaijan's relationship with our close partners and intensified the regional cooperation with Turkey and Georgia, which has yielded remarkable results in other fields as well", Azerbaijani FM stated.

He stressed that, Azerbaijan also actively participates in the advancement of important transcontinental transport corridors by investing in the transport infrastructure projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway and the New Baku International Sea Port.

"The BTK railroad, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2016 or early 2017, is designed to enhance the transit capacity of Azerbaijan and increase trade flows across the region", E.Mammadyarov added.

"Azerbaijan has been continuously proactive in its promotion of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation among partner countries by initiating and supporting all potential projects aimed at the development of not only Azerbaijan, but the wider region as well", Azerbaijani FM stated.