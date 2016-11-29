Azerbaijani FM: I don't think changing OSCE MG co-chairs will affect negotiation process

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Changing of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will not affect negotiation process.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a briefing.

"We do not think that it will somehow affect the negotiation process. During a visit to Paris, I had the opportunity to meet new French co-chair. He is experienced and has a deep knowledge of the conflict. James Warlick will hold last meeting with him in Hamburg. After that, he will go to work for the private sector. After the formation of anew administration, the new co-chair will be known", Mammadyarov said.

Foreign Minister also commented on a visit of a group of scientists from Europe to Azykh cave in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. According to him, Azerbaijan studying this issue, which should also be given a legal assessment.