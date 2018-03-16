 Top
    Azerbaijani FM: Human rights often used to interfere in affairs of sovereign states

    Some circles open all opportunities for terrorist cells and separatists
    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Often human rights are used to interfere in affairs of other sovereign states."

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated this at a panel session on "Regional security, regional peace: Middle East" in the framework of the 6th Global Baku Forum.

    As he mentioned, "some circles, thinking that they are recovering justice, on the contrary, destroy it and open all opportunities for terrorist cells and separatists."

