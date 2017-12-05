 Top
    Azerbaijani FM: Good opportunity is available to determine legal status of Caspian Sea

    Elmar Mammadyarov delivered a speech in Moscow© Report

    Moscow. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Today there is a good opportunity to determine the legal status of the Caspian Sea".

    Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the 7th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian  Sea littoral states in Moscow.

    "I am sure that the Caspian Sea littoral states will put the most efforts for consensus-building on the status of the Caspian Sea taking into account international law", Mammadyarov said.  

