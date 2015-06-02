 Top
    ​Azerbaijani FM: "French government didn't support extension of Alexis Shahtakhtinsky's mandate"

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a letter from OSCE project coordinator

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan received a letter from OSCE project coordinator. This letter informed about the extension of Alexis Shahtakhtinsky's mandate on 31 May 2015", Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev responded to the request of Report.

    "According to the OSCE, the French government, (Alexis Shahtakhtinsky is a citizen of France) did not support the extension of Alexis Shahtakhtinsky's mandate" H.Hajiyev informed.

