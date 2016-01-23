Spokesperson: Fakhraddin Aliyev who allegedly committed suicide in Istanbul is not an employee of Azerbaijani MFA

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has clarified the question whether a citizen of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Aliyev, who allegedly committed suicide in Istanbul, was a diplomat.

Report was told by the head of the press service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev, Fakhraddin Aliyev, who was presented as an employee of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, never worked in the Foreign Ministry.

According to some Turkish media, today Aliyev went to the firing range. After firing at targets Aliyev committed suicide. At the moment, the appropriate structures are investigating the details of the incident.