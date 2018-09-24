Azerbaijani FM attends UN conference on fight against drugs

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov took part in the conference “High Level Event on Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem" in New York.

Report informs that the meeting was devoted to the problem of drug control in the world and was held at the opening of the regular session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting was chaired by US President Donald Trump.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres aslo attended the conference.