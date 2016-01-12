​Azerbaijani MFA announces the priorities in 2016

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "2015 is remembered by complicated geopolitical processes, the growth trend of global confrontation in the world, regional armed conflict, aggravation of international terrorism and religious extremism, the deepening financial and economic crisis, mass migration and humanitarian crisis."

Report informs, a media release of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on results of 2015.

"In the context of intervention in the internal affairs of States and disregard for the sovereign rights and the strengthening of the application of double standards in international politics, Azerbaijan's foreign policy was aimed at protecting national interests and strengthening security of the country, creating favorable conditions for economic development, social welfare and a wider potential in all areas of the country."

The Foreign Ministry noted that the main focus of diplomatic activity in the past year was strengthening of international efforts to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict within the framework of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and internationally recognized borders.

This year, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will continue to pursue an independent and sovereign policy for protection of national interests in the international arena and increase the diplomatic activity.

"Restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and elimination of consequences of Armenia's aggressive policy will remain a priority", - was said in the report of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan will aim at strengthening the position of Azerbaijan in political, economic and humanitarian fields through the development of balanced and equitable cooperation in the framework of strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, implementation of major regional infrastructure projects in energy and transport and to ensure active participation in intercultural dialogue.