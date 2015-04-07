 Top
    Azerbaijani FM: Ambassador Hardijs was a professional diplomat

    Azerbaijani FM expressed its condolences over the decease of Ambassador of Latvia

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences over the decease of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia Hardijs Baumanis to His family members and relatives and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia. 

    The head of the press service of the Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said to Report that Ambassador Hardijs was a professional diplomat and the person with high moral qualities and dignity. 

    He spared no efforts to promote the friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

    May His Souls rests in Peace!

