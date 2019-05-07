Azerbaijani embassy to Russia honors memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/b270c2fcb9d0d477624d70ac35d4b1b8/adaa95e1-7067-402f-a008-bc0f7f4528f2_292.jpg

The Azerbaijani Embassy to Russia has hosted an event on the 96th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report's Russian bureau informs that the event was attended by members of the Russian Federation Council, State Duma deputies, diplomats of foreign countries accredited in Moscow, famous people, who played an active role in sociopolitical life of both countries, academic circles and public representatives.

The guests laid flowers to the bas relief of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu spoke about the successful policy of the architect and founder of modern Azerbaijani state, wise leader of our people, world famous political figure Heydar Aliyev towards building a democratic and legal state in the country

The presentation of the book 'Dialogue of cultures and appeals of modern epoc' co-authored by Azerbaijani and Russian philosophers was held at the event.