The Azerbaijani Embassy has sent a note to the Foreign Ministry of Russia on the issue of Fuad Abbasov, Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia told Russian bureau of Report.

It is noted that on June 11 the embassy staff held another meeting with Abbasov and got acquainted with the situation.

"We again draw the public attention to the fact that the embassy controls the problem and takes all possible measures within its authority," the embassy said.

Igbal Rustamov