Azerbaijani Embassy investigates presence of Azerbaijanis among injured in Gudauri ski lift accident

Tbilisi. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia is investigating presence of Azerbaijanis among those injured as a result of the incident in ski lift accident in Georgia's Gudauri resort.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency was informed in the Embassy, despite the fact that hours have passed since the incident, they haven't received any information about the injured Azerbaijanis.

"However, the Embassy is investigating the incident. If there is any Azerbaijani citizen among injured, he/she will be assisted ", diplomatic mission informed.

The Georgian Health Minister David Sergeenko told the media that most of the affected individuals have received light injuries.

"Only two cases need to be observed. One of the injured, a citizen of Ukraine, has broken a hand during the incident, and has a light injury on the head, while another, a citizen of Sweden, is pregnant and feels pain in the waist,” the agenda.ge quotes his words.

"A ski-lift accident in Georgia’s eastern Gudauri resort has left 8 people with minor injuries", the Mountain Resorts Development Company of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia has reported.