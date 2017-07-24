Azerbaijani Embassy in UAE moves to new address

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has moved to a new address.

Report informs, now, the Embassy will be located in Mushrif area, villa 21/23, Dhafra street, Abu Dhabi.

The Embassy will start operating in the new address since the end of the current week.

The Embassy has informed that the moving of the Embassy is connected with the appointment of the Deputy Ambassador and the trade envoy of Azerbaijan to the UAE, as the building could not comprise all employees.