Azerbaijani Embassy and SOCAR assist Azerbaijanis living in Turkey

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has provided assistance to thousands of Azerbaijani citizens unable to leave Turkey due to the pandemic, Report says, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey has received about 22 thousand requests so far. "The Embassy, with the support of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, donated food and housed 10,000 Azerbaijani citizens".

SOCAR along with close participation in all measures taken by the Azerbaijani government against coronavirus (COVID-19) within the country, as well as ensuring economic resilience, also extends a helping hand to the Azerbaijani citizens facing difficulties in Turkey.

Moreover, SOCAR is assisting hospitals and the local Health Department in the area of medical needs in the Aliaga region of Izmir, also gives support to the Azerbaijani citizens and the Azerbaijani students receiving education in Turkey who can’t return to our Motherland due to the pandemic.