 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Deputy FM attends session of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe

    126th session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe starts in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the 126th session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe starts in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria. 

    Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the session, Azerbaijan is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev. 

    The Committee of Ministers is the Council of Europe’s statutory decision-making body.

    It is made up of the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of member States. The Committee meets at ministerial level once a year and at Deputies' level (Permanent Representatives to the Council of Europe) weekly.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi