    Azerbaijani delegation to attend ministerial conference on Afghanistan

    The event will be held in Amritsar, India

    Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ministerial conference Heart of Asia (HoA) will be held in India to discuss issues of cooperation and economic development in Afghanistan.

    Report informs citing the Indian media, the event will be held in the Indian city of Amritsar, December 3-4.

    The conference is based on theme "Addressing Challenges, Achieving Prosperity".

    The conference will be attended by delegations from 40 countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz will travel from Pakistan to Amritsar. 

    Azerbaijani delegation will also participate in the conference.

